Previous
Next
White throated sparrow by eolidia
21 / 365

White throated sparrow

I think he took a wrong turn in his migration - he isn't suppose to be in Washington!
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Eolidia

@eolidia
We moved last year to a small town in Washington. This is my second time using the 365 Project site. I'm not a professional...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise