Pileated Woodpecker by eolidia
22 / 365

Pileated Woodpecker

I just put up a new bird feeder, and look who came to check it out. They are so big, they rarely land on the fence. He considered the feeder, and probably concluded he wasn't going to fit.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

