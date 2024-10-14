Sign up
Previous
Photo 2086
Strange little "house"
I've seen this for years as I ride around the neighborhood but I have no idea what it might be used for. I guess the neighbor just likes it (as I do)
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
1
1
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
2086
photos
50
followers
23
following
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th October 2024 6:03pm
Heather
ace
A great capture! I love your composition! And the colours (red, green, blue) give this shot a happy childlike feeling (for me anyhow) Fav
October 16th, 2024
