Previous
The house that keeps growing by essiesue
Photo 2087

The house that keeps growing

On October 4, I posted a photo of a house being built in our neighborhood (none of ours are anything like this!). This is just an update on how it is progressing. I plan to post another in a couple of weeks.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
571% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise