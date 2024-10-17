Sign up
Photo 2087
The house that keeps growing
On October 4, I posted a photo of a house being built in our neighborhood (none of ours are anything like this!). This is just an update on how it is progressing. I plan to post another in a couple of weeks.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
2087
photos
50
followers
23
following
