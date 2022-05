Ya doin' OK, baby?

I'm not a big fan of raccoons, but I'm a little worried about this guy. He looks so thin. The outdoor cats ignore him, although he gorges on their food. In my zeal to get this mediocre photo, I inadvertently let out my escape artist indoor cat, Elijah. Brandon and I spent over an hour trying catch him. Eventually, around dinner time, Brandon opened the back door and Elijah walked back inside.