Quilt genealogy

This quilt has been in my family for about 40 years, but I have no idea of its origin. In the 1980's my parents purchased a furnished home in central Florida, and this quilt was tucked away in a closet. It could have been made anywhere, as people migrated to Florida from other areas. A quilt store owner informally dated to the 1930's, based on the fabrics. Looking at the wear, I think it was made by a practical woman for everyday use, but she chose the difficult (to me) double wedding ring pattern. I picture it in a house like Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings' home in Cross Creek, FL or a farmhouse in the Midwest. If anyone has any insights on quilt history, I'd appreciate it.



I used to display it, but it has become too fragile. (And dirty.)