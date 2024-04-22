Previous
Happy Earth Day! by eudora
Happy Earth Day!

My mother-in-law used to say how mean blue jays are. Not sure about that, but they sure are beautiful.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Diane

@eudora
carol white ace
A beautiful capture. Fav 😊
April 23rd, 2024  
