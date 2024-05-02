Previous
Buddy Bolden by eudora
Photo 3221

Buddy Bolden

There are no recordings of Bolden playing. Here's a song from the movie "Bolden" written and played by Winton Marsalis.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itknHME9Rpg
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise