Photo 536
Bitter melon and eggplant
Green and purple. Rough and smooth. Half and half.
I've never had a bitter melon but read they are common in Asia. I will ask granddaughter Maria about them when she returns after spending four months in Asia.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
mayhalf-2024
katy
ace
FAV I love all the contrasts in this one! Perfectly presented Diane
May 14th, 2024
