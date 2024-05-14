Previous
Bitter melon and eggplant by eudora
Photo 536

Bitter melon and eggplant

Green and purple. Rough and smooth. Half and half.

I've never had a bitter melon but read they are common in Asia. I will ask granddaughter Maria about them when she returns after spending four months in Asia.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
katy ace
FAV I love all the contrasts in this one! Perfectly presented Diane
May 14th, 2024  
