Photo 556
St. Luke Methodist Church
Bayou Goula, Louisiana. According to the cornerstone, it was remodeled in 1901. Online it says the church is still active that seems unlikely given its condition.
I didn't try to shoot from a better angle, because I actually got yelled at! That's a first for me and I've taken pictures in much sketchier areas.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
16th June 2024 5:13pm
Tags
bayougoula
