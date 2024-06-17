Previous
St. Luke Methodist Church by eudora
Photo 556

St. Luke Methodist Church

Bayou Goula, Louisiana. According to the cornerstone, it was remodeled in 1901. Online it says the church is still active that seems unlikely given its condition.

I didn't try to shoot from a better angle, because I actually got yelled at! That's a first for me and I've taken pictures in much sketchier areas.

17th June 2024

Diane

