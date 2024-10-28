Previous
It's blooming! by eudora
Photo 3346

It's blooming!

My daughter-in-law gave me a potted bromeliad garden for Mother's Day. My son was afraid I'd kill it. It's doing really well on my front porch. All I do is follow Heather's advice and water it once a week.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
Allison Williams ace
Your son should have more faith in you. After all, you raised him successfully!
November 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Well done. Allison beat me to saying your son should have more faith. Well done!
November 3rd, 2024  
