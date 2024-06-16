Previous
Church of the Nativity (1859) by eudora
Photo 555

Church of the Nativity (1859)

An Episcopal church in Rosedale, Louisiana.
katy ace
Even though it looks like a converted barn, it is beautiful! I love the simplicity of the architecture and the shot!
June 17th, 2024  
