Overseer's house by eudora
Photo 590

Overseer's house

LSU Rural Life Museum

Nifty Fifty SOOC challenge, retro picture effect
17th September 2024 17th Sep 24

Diane

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
This effect lends itself well to the subject.
September 21st, 2024  
Well done!
September 22nd, 2024  
Lovely-looking home!
September 22nd, 2024  
pretty tones
September 22nd, 2024  
Seems like a mansion when you think about what the slaves were living in. Good shot.
September 22nd, 2024  
