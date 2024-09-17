Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 590
Overseer's house
LSU Rural Life Museum
Nifty Fifty SOOC challenge, retro picture effect
17th September 2024
17th Sep 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4032
photos
43
followers
53
following
162% complete
View this month »
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
Latest from all albums
3323
3324
589
3325
590
591
592
593
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
21st September 2024 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rlm
,
nf-sooc-2024
katy
ace
This effect lends itself well to the subject.
September 21st, 2024
John
ace
Well done!
September 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely-looking home!
September 22nd, 2024
*lynn
ace
pretty tones
September 22nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Seems like a mansion when you think about what the slaves were living in. Good shot.
September 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close