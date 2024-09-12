Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 585
Hurricane damage
Hurricane Francine did more damage along the coast and in the New Orleans area than in Baton Rouge. This 90-year-old tree in City Park was one of the few fallen trees I saw in my area.
Nifty Fifty SOOC challenge
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4019
photos
43
followers
51
following
160% complete
View this month »
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
585
Latest from all albums
3317
582
583
3318
584
3319
3320
585
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
12th September 2024 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hurricane
,
citypark
,
nf-sooc-2024
katy
ace
Oh my goodness! I didn’t realize it was that bad. This was some strong winds to knock this huge tree down
September 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close