Hurricane damage by eudora
Photo 585

Hurricane damage

Hurricane Francine did more damage along the coast and in the New Orleans area than in Baton Rouge. This 90-year-old tree in City Park was one of the few fallen trees I saw in my area.

Nifty Fifty SOOC challenge
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
160% complete

katy ace
Oh my goodness! I didn’t realize it was that bad. This was some strong winds to knock this huge tree down
September 13th, 2024  
