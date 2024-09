A break in the storm prep

Tropical storm Francine is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. We are in storm-prep mode. Traffic is worse than usual. The shelves in the grocery store are already looking a little bare. Grand Isle, a barrier island, is evacuating. The animal shelter is asking for volunteers to foster pets.



I'd planned to visit the Rural Life Museum today, so after a stop at the store, I did. I was the only visitor!



