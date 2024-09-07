Previous
Next
The path to the quarters by eudora
Photo 581

The path to the quarters

LSU's Rural Life Museum. The buildings are former slave quarters, moved to the museum from several plantations.

Nifty Fifty SOOC challenge
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise