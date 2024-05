Celebrate Baton Rouge

A mural on the side of a convenience store.



Some murals impress me with their artistry. Others I'm just glad are there because of the statement they make. This one honors some of the people who try to make Baton Rouge a better place. Plus, there are three felines--a Jaguar, Southern University's mascot; a tiger for LSU and a panther, the mascot of a couple of local high schools.