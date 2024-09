A Hupmobile

I'd never heard of a Hupmobile until I saw this one in the Stark Museum of Art in Orange, Texas. The cars were built in Detroit from 1909 to 1939 by the Hupp Motor Car Company.



This Hupmobile belonged to the founder of the museum, Lutcher Stark. When he left Orange for the University of Texas in 1905, he took his father's Pope Toledo and became the first UT student to have a car. After graduation, he bought this trendier Hupmobile.



