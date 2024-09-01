Previous
Demolition order by eudora
Photo 576

Demolition order

The red sign says "City of Orange. Do Not Enter. Demolition."

Nifty Fifty SOOC. I wish I could crop it. I shouldn't gotten a little closer. That's what makes this challenge so much fun!
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise