Sugarcane

There are miles and miles of sugarcane fields in Louisiana. Driving by one day, I thought of movie scenes where someone disappears into the cane, or Shoeless Joe Jackson emerges from the cornfield in "Field of Dreams." While I was taking the picture, a truck slowed and the driver peered at me. Oh no, he's gonna accuse me of trespassing. I held up my camera and he drove away. Wonder what that crazy woman was taking a picture of?