Previous
Happy Mother's Day by eudora
Photo 3228

Happy Mother's Day

My mother, taken in 1995. She was 85 and had driven by herself the 800 miles from her home in Florida to Louisiana for my daughter's wedding. She lived to be 100.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
884% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh Diane! She was beautiful. It’s days like today that makes us miss the most, isn’t it?
May 13th, 2024  
KV ace
Wow! Can’t believe she was 85 here… what an amazing life she had. I know you miss her every day.
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise