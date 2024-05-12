Sign up
Happy Mother's Day
My mother, taken in 1995. She was 85 and had driven by herself the 800 miles from her home in Florida to Louisiana for my daughter's wedding. She lived to be 100.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Oh Diane! She was beautiful. It’s days like today that makes us miss the most, isn’t it?
May 13th, 2024
KV
ace
Wow! Can’t believe she was 85 here… what an amazing life she had. I know you miss her every day.
May 13th, 2024
