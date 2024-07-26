First Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church

In 2014 when this photo was taken, the mural by Seth was quite new. It was one of my favorites. The building is no longer there.
In 2014 a local dentist, Kevin Harris, brought several international street artists to Baton Rouge. His hope was that their art would brighten declining neighborhoods and give children a sense of the Black history of Baton Rouge. Although some of the original murals have been lost, his Museum of Public Art inspired murals all over the city.
I am endlessly drawn to and fascinated by mural art. Looking forward to seeing more of your mural photos here. I have some that I will post soon.