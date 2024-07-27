Previous
Waiting by eudora
Photo 3282

Waiting

Another poignant Baton Rouge mural by Seth that has disappeared (but looking at the building, no wonder!) IDK what George's was. A take-out restaurant? A sno-ball stand? A bar?
27th July 2024

Diane

ace
@eudora
katy ace
Too bad they couldn't figure out a way to put the mural in a frame and leave it standing
July 28th, 2024  
