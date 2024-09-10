Sign up
Photo 3318
21st century repairs
The old barn in being reinforced with modern methodology. LSU's Rural Life Museum.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
