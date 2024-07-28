Previous
Lady Liberty by eudora
Lady Liberty

SOOC (except for cropping.) This mural by Julien Malland (Seth Globepainter) has faded in its 10 years and now resembles an old, well-loved quilt. The colors were much brighter when it was first painted, although maybe not quite as vibrant as in this article: https://streetartnews.net/2014/06/seth-globepainter-new-pieces-baton.html
