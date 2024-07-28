Sign up
Previous
Photo 3283
Lady Liberty
SOOC (except for cropping.) This mural by Julien Malland (Seth Globepainter) has faded in its 10 years and now resembles an old, well-loved quilt. The colors were much brighter when it was first painted, although maybe not quite as vibrant as in this article:
https://streetartnews.net/2014/06/seth-globepainter-new-pieces-baton.html
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
27th July 2024 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seth
,
ladyliberty
katy
ace
I think I like this version better
July 28th, 2024
