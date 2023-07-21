Sign up
The Lamplighter
I posted the film photo on the left recently, rotated so it looks like a portrait. At right is the actual mural, painted around 2014 by French artist Seth GlobePainter. It's my favorite local mural.
21st July 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I really like this layout/format with a detail, and the large view. It really brings the mural to life- both in rendition and its environment. well done!
July 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely mural
July 23rd, 2023
