Photo 3071
Garden District Animal Hospital
A mural on the side of the animal hospital. I can see a cat and a dog in the mural.
A couple of days ago Helge Storheim
@helstor365
posted a beautiful photo taken with a Canon PowerShot S120. That inspired me to get out my S110. It's fun using old cameras.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
0
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3674
photos
37
followers
47
following
841% complete
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S110
Taken
23rd July 2023 12:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
streetart
