Previous
Photo 3212
Support your local independent bookstore
Saturday, April 27 is Independent Bookstore Day in the U.S.
Cavalier House Books in Denham Springs, LA is located in an old building that was once a hotel. Can't wait to start the book I got there today, David Baldacci's "A Calamity of Souls."
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
0
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3855
photos
37
followers
47
following
880% complete
View this month »
