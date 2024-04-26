Previous
Support your local independent bookstore by eudora
Photo 3212

Support your local independent bookstore

Saturday, April 27 is Independent Bookstore Day in the U.S.
Cavalier House Books in Denham Springs, LA is located in an old building that was once a hotel. Can't wait to start the book I got there today, David Baldacci's "A Calamity of Souls."
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
880% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise