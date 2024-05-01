Sign up
Previous
Photo 3220
Searching for Buddy Bolden
Holt Cemetery, New Orleans
After taking a course in New Orleans jazz, I wanted to see the final resting place of jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
1
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3863
photos
37
followers
48
following
882% complete
View this month »
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd May 2024 12:12pm
Tags
nola
,
holtcemetery
katy
ace
What a beautiful cemetery and an fantastic photo of it framed perfectly by the Spanish moss laden tree! Did you find it?
May 3rd, 2024
