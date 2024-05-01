Previous
Searching for Buddy Bolden by eudora
Photo 3220

Searching for Buddy Bolden

Holt Cemetery, New Orleans

After taking a course in New Orleans jazz, I wanted to see the final resting place of jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a beautiful cemetery and an fantastic photo of it framed perfectly by the Spanish moss laden tree! Did you find it?
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise