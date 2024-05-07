Sign up
Previous
Photo 3226
Baton Rouge
A mural representing Baton Rouge's unity and resilience. (Don't know about the unity part, as right now part of the city is withdrawing to form a separate city.)
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th May 2024 3:13pm
Tags
streetart
