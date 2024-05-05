Exquisitely bored

Previous
At first I thought she might be sick. But no, she was just being a teen. When she finally sat up, her mother tried to explain to her the significance of the Gee's Bend quilts.
John Falconer ace
Love the jeans! Well spotted.
Where was this?
May 6th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Sorry. LSU Museum of Art.
May 6th, 2024  
Diane ace
@johnfalconer I know! She was bored with the quilt exhibit, but her jeans looked like a quilt.
May 6th, 2024  
*lynn ace
funny ... typical teen, I think!
May 6th, 2024  
Sylvia du Toit
Ha ha fav!
May 6th, 2024  
