Photo 3224
Exquisitely bored
At first I thought she might be sick. But no, she was just being a teen. When she finally sat up, her mother tried to explain to her the significance of the Gee's Bend quilts.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
lsumoa
John Falconer
ace
Love the jeans! Well spotted.
Where was this?
May 6th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Sorry. LSU Museum of Art.
May 6th, 2024
Diane
ace
@johnfalconer
I know! She was bored with the quilt exhibit, but her jeans looked like a quilt.
May 6th, 2024
*lynn
ace
funny ... typical teen, I think!
May 6th, 2024
Sylvia du Toit
Ha ha fav!
May 6th, 2024
