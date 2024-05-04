Previous
Half a Blue Dog by eudora
Photo 533

Half a Blue Dog

Blue Dog painting by George Rodrigue at the LSU Museum of Art
Diane

@eudora
Pat
I like it!
May 6th, 2024  
katy ace
this one is so colorful!
May 6th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
I remember seeing Blue Dog in a park when the librarians association met in New Orleans. He is certainly famous!
May 6th, 2024  
