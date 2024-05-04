Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 533
Half a Blue Dog
Blue Dog painting by George Rodrigue at the LSU Museum of Art
4th May 2024
4th May 24
3
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3871
photos
37
followers
48
following
146% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th May 2024 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bulldog
,
mayhalf-24
Pat
I like it!
May 6th, 2024
katy
ace
this one is so colorful!
May 6th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
I remember seeing Blue Dog in a park when the librarians association met in New Orleans. He is certainly famous!
May 6th, 2024
