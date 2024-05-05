Sign up
Previous
Photo 534
New and Old Baton Rouge
The Shaw Center (2005) and the Old State Capital (1882)
5th May 2024
5th May 24
2
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
527
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
3220
3221
531
532
3222
3223
533
534
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th May 2024 3:09pm
Tags
btr
,
mayhalf-2024
katy
ace
A very engaging half and half showing the two diverse eras of architecture!
May 6th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Great lines!
May 6th, 2024
