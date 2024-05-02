Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 530
Good news and bad
This is the good news: Exterior restoration has started at this 1860 church in New Orleans, St. Mary's Assumption.
The bad news is that nearby church St. Alphonsus continues to deteriorate.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3866
photos
37
followers
48
following
145% complete
View this month »
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
Latest from all albums
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
530
3222
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd May 2024 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nola
,
mayhalf-2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close