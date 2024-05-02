Previous
Good news and bad by eudora
Good news and bad

This is the good news: Exterior restoration has started at this 1860 church in New Orleans, St. Mary's Assumption.

The bad news is that nearby church St. Alphonsus continues to deteriorate.
2nd May 2024

