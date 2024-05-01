Sign up
Photo 530
Coming Home
The mouth of the Mississippi River, taken last year when we returned from a cruise. I was trying to capture the lightning, but only got a wisp of it.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
4
3
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3868
photos
37
followers
48
following
Tags
cruise
,
msriver
,
mayhalf-2024
katy
ace
FAV this is a fabulous minimalist half-and-half, Diane
May 5th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
This is heavenly.
May 5th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Definitely a beautiful capture and do very much love the minimalism
May 5th, 2024
marie-elizabeth
I love this!
May 5th, 2024
