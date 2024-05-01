Previous
Coming Home by eudora
Coming Home

The mouth of the Mississippi River, taken last year when we returned from a cruise. I was trying to capture the lightning, but only got a wisp of it.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
katy ace
FAV this is a fabulous minimalist half-and-half, Diane
May 5th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
This is heavenly.
May 5th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Definitely a beautiful capture and do very much love the minimalism
May 5th, 2024  
marie-elizabeth
I love this!
May 5th, 2024  
