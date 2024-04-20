Sign up
Previous
Photo 529
Ha Giang Loop, Vietnam
My granddaughter Maria has become a digital nomad. She is spending four months in Asia while working remotely. This month she is in Hanoi and took a 4-day excursion on the Ha Giang Loop. This is one of her photos.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Tags
vietnam
