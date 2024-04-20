Previous
Ha Giang Loop, Vietnam by eudora
Photo 529

Ha Giang Loop, Vietnam

My granddaughter Maria has become a digital nomad. She is spending four months in Asia while working remotely. This month she is in Hanoi and took a 4-day excursion on the Ha Giang Loop. This is one of her photos.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise