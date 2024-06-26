Previous
St. Francisville United Methodist Church (1899) by eudora
Photo 567

St. Francisville United Methodist Church (1899)

An active church that offers an early learning center, Vacation Bible School, an outreach center and community concerts. One Christmas season we attended a beautiful candle light concert there.

I was a little worried about that massive live oak tree that looks like it's about to swallow the church!
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Diane

@eudora
