Another Community Fridge

This one is located next to a nonprofit organization. There wasn't much in the fridge--some homemade sandwiches, labeled and dated, a bag of carrots and a few bottles of water. The pantry was empty.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Diane

ace
katy ace
Either it was poorly stocked or well used. I think this is a terrific idea and it must be so helpful to lots of people This one is not as colorful as the other but still a great photo of it Diane
July 20th, 2023  
