Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3068
Another Community Fridge
This one is located next to a nonprofit organization. There wasn't much in the fridge--some homemade sandwiches, labeled and dated, a bag of carrots and a few bottles of water. The pantry was empty.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3670
photos
37
followers
47
following
840% complete
View this month »
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
Latest from all albums
111
112
3064
113
3065
3066
3067
3068
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
19th July 2023 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
communityfridge
katy
ace
Either it was poorly stocked or well used. I think this is a terrific idea and it must be so helpful to lots of people This one is not as colorful as the other but still a great photo of it Diane
July 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close