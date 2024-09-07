Sign up
Photo 3317
The butterfly, the bee and the blazing star
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries building has a small native plant garden. The pollinators are in heaven.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
2
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2
2
1
365
ILCE-6100
7th September 2024 4:25pm
haskar
ace
Beautiful composition and colours. It's great that we are doing something for pollinators
September 8th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love those kinds of gardens- maybe next year for me! Good catch!
September 8th, 2024
