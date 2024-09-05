Previous
Mural, Stark Museum by eudora
Photo 3315

Mural, Stark Museum

Amazingly, this mural was painted by third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students as part of the Stark Museum's outreach program. Their inspiration was this painting in the museum: https://collections.starkculturalvenues.org/objects/40678/herding-cattle-across-the-river
5th September 2024

