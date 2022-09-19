Sign up
Photo 2871
Who Dat?
I'm in New Orleans for a few days staying with my grandson while his parents are out of town. Around the corner is this old Mercury Comet painted in the colors of the New Orleans Saints. "Who Dat?" is a Saints cheer.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
2
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3406
photos
35
followers
47
following
786% complete
bruni
ace
Oh so neat!
September 20th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Wow,a classic ❤️⭐️
September 20th, 2022
