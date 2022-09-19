Previous
Who Dat? by eudora
Photo 2871

Who Dat?

I'm in New Orleans for a few days staying with my grandson while his parents are out of town. Around the corner is this old Mercury Comet painted in the colors of the New Orleans Saints. "Who Dat?" is a Saints cheer.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
bruni ace
Oh so neat!
September 20th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Wow,a classic ❤️⭐️
September 20th, 2022  
