Everybody likes cat food

I don't love raccoons, but the babies at this stage are cute like puppies, bumbling around and playing with each other. The mom came out of a storm drain with four babies. Three hid under the porch. The fourth tried to eat the food, she batted him away until she was finished, then let him eat. And then she looked around for her other babies.



And where are my cats while raccoons are eating their food?



Shot through a window. If I go outside, they run away.