Previous
Photo 3260
Still standing
My favorite derelict house. I didn't walk around it because it was so hot.
5th July 2024
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
30th June 2024 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
convent
KV
ace
Love that roof line… a fixer upper for sure.
July 10th, 2024
katy
ace
It must have been cute at one time, but definitely does not look safe to walk around it now
July 10th, 2024
