Still standing by eudora
Still standing

My favorite derelict house. I didn't walk around it because it was so hot.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
KV ace
Love that roof line… a fixer upper for sure.
July 10th, 2024  
katy ace
It must have been cute at one time, but definitely does not look safe to walk around it now
July 10th, 2024  
