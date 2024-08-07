Sign up
Photo 3293
What do you expect? It's August.
As my son pointed out to me last night, I complain about the heat every August! It's been almost 100 degrees F actual temperature, with the heat index up to 112.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
yellowconeflower
