Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3302
Renovating the UVA Rotunda
The University of Virginia Rotunda, designed by Thomas Jefferson in 1822, was encased by scaffolding the last time we visited in 2015.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3992
photos
42
followers
50
following
904% complete
View this month »
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-30
Taken
13th July 2015 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
uva
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close