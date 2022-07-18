Sign up
Photo 416
Baton Rouge Blues
A mural on the side of a pawn shop.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
1
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3380
photos
34
followers
47
following
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
415
416
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st August 2022 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
streetart18
katy
ace
It tells a fabulous story. I love that all the artists are named
August 2nd, 2022
