Starry Night at Saia Park

Melrose East is a blighted area of Baton Rouge, but there are signs of hope. Neighborhood groups have discouraged drug dealers (don't ask me how!), old apartments are being torn down to make way for new ones, and the Red Stick Project is adding murals, inspired by streets named for Impressionist artists.



Today was the first day of school, and in late afternoon the park was filled with excited preschoolers as mothers waited for the school buses to arrive.