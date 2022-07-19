Previous
Starry Night at Saia Park by eudora
Starry Night at Saia Park

Melrose East is a blighted area of Baton Rouge, but there are signs of hope. Neighborhood groups have discouraged drug dealers (don't ask me how!), old apartments are being torn down to make way for new ones, and the Red Stick Project is adding murals, inspired by streets named for Impressionist artists.

Today was the first day of school, and in late afternoon the park was filled with excited preschoolers as mothers waited for the school buses to arrive.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Diane

ace
eudora
Diane
katy ace
What a spectacular mural. i like the idea of using the street names to inspire the murals!

Just checking on you and your husband to see how you are doing
August 9th, 2022  
Diane ace
@grammyn Thanks for your comments. I am seldom nervous in my wanderings, but I was in this part of town. It breaks my heart that children are growing up in scary places....

I am just about back to normal. My husband is in a skilled nursing facility, doing well with physical therapy but still very confused. One day at a time.
August 9th, 2022  
