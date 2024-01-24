Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
Day 24/366. Hospital.
Day 24/366.
Another day another appointment. Bone density scan.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
0
0
Samantha W
@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
23
photos
2
followers
2
following
6% complete
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-M336B
Taken
24th January 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
hospital
,
bone
,
scan
,
clinic
,
appointment
,
metabolic
,
density
