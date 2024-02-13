Sign up
Previous
Photo 2352
Lit Up Lily Pads
In the gardens at the church. There was no option to move and get the shadow in the front out of the way.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
3rd February 2024 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
botanical
,
water lilies
,
lily pads
,
water garden
,
sun-lit
