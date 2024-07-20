Previous
Happy to Have Hostas by falcon11
Photo 2503

Happy to Have Hostas

Filling in today with this shot of some of the Hostas from a couple of weeks ago. They are fading now, but the hummingbirds are still happily sipping.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Good shot
July 20th, 2024  
